Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 134.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group stock traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $1,518.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,469.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,447.72. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,201.36 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. Equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

