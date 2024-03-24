Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $628.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,993. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.69. The stock has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.14 and a 12 month high of $634.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

