Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.50. 2,465,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,250. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $364.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.46 and a 200 day moving average of $231.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

