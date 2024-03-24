Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $446.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,253,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,933,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.70 and its 200 day moving average is $398.03. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $304.77 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

