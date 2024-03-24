Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.05. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

