Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 10,607 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. 10,208,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,227,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

