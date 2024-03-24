Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 10,770 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 143,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 150,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 26,811 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 127,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.90. 2,309,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

