Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.77. 3,779,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.58 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

