Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $307.77. 3,779,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,843. The firm has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.58 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.