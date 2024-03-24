Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SDGR
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Schrödinger
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,776,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,603,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 134,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.
Schrödinger Stock Performance
Shares of SDGR stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.57.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schrödinger Company Profile
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schrödinger
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.