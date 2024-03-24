Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Cut by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

