Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,074,742 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 580,845 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,535. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

