Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 2.1% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,356,000 after buying an additional 314,855 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,390,000 after acquiring an additional 153,669 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

