Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

