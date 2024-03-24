Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.12. 1,459,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,643. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

