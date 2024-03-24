Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) PT Lowered to $5.75

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.50 to $5.75 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,444,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,715,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 969,306 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,779,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 657,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

