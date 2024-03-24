ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $820.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $762.96.

NYSE:NOW opened at $774.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $767.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $676.01. The company has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $427.01 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $2,456,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

