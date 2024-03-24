SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 143,540 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 854.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,540 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Globus Medical worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,759,000 after purchasing an additional 974,693 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,419 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 858,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

