SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 22,643 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 158.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DRI traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average of $156.99. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

