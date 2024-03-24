SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 22,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $93,216,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 820,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,622. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

