SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4,240.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,221 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.8% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $83,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $9.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.08 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

