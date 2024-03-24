SG Americas Securities LLC Has $20.09 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1,203.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169,603 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $20,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after buying an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vale by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 162.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,202,000 after buying an additional 6,660,917 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vale by 237.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,254,000 after buying an additional 6,410,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 52.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after buying an additional 4,733,169 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,989,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,981,220. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.03%.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

