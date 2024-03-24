SG Americas Securities LLC Has $26.64 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 14,547.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,792 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of NRG Energy worth $26,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,602. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

