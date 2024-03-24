SG Americas Securities LLC Has $41.33 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $41,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,592. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.88 and a 200-day moving average of $237.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

