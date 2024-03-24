SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 227.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $292,182,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $71,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 88.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.34. 5,230,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,035. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $297.11.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.