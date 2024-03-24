SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 119.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,628,000 after acquiring an additional 52,401 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,232,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 103,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 296,169 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.78. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.