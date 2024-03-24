SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.45 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 183.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,344 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.27% of Plug Power worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 30.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Plug Power by 32.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,950,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,853,596. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.