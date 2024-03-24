SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1,569.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,424 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 2,372,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,394. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.