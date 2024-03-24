SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.21% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $430,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $430,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,371. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.47. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.