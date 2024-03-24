SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $52,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.82. 8,359,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,781,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

