SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 238,047 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 397.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

MDLZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,006,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635,948. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

