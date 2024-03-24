SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 167.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.8 %

IQV stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $252.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,148. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.09. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

