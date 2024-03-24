SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 352.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $31,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. 10,437,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,729,018. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

