SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,898 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,163,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,791. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.