SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

KRE traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,917,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,014,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

