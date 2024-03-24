SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,548 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,548 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after buying an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,206,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,420,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.