SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,268 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $18,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 43,313 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.18. 3,414,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,487. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

