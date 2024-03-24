Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $1,488,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,973. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

