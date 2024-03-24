Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Hostelworld Group Stock Down 4.0 %
Hostelworld Group stock opened at GBX 155.50 ($1.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £192.26 million, a PE ratio of -2,221.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.28. Hostelworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.50 ($2.21).
About Hostelworld Group
Featured Stories
