Siacoin Price Down 5.4% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $525.27 million and $13.82 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,450.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.00726022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00137633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00215145 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00130936 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,774,235,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,748,693,815 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

