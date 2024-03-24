SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.77. 19,252,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,610,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.05. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.28 and a 1-year high of $155.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

