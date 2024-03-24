SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura reissued a reduce rating on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SK Telecom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

SKM stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. SK Telecom has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $22.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SK Telecom by 1,039.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

