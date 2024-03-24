SMI Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF makes up 1.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned 0.78% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,500. The firm has a market cap of $696.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $112.32 and a 1 year high of $186.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.00.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.