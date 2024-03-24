SMI Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 209,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 463,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. 320,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

