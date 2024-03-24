SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $21.04 Million Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 123.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,605 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF makes up 5.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $21,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. 201,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $58.96.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile
The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.
