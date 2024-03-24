SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $21.04 Million Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 123.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,605 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF makes up 5.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $21,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. 201,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $58.96.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.