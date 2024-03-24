SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $976,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 239,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 100,345 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. 755,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,472. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

