SMI Advisory Services LLC Invests $10.32 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 322,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,321,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned 4.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

EDIV stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 46,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,562. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $265.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

