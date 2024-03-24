SMI Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 383.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,518 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 157.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 600,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 367,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. 102,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

