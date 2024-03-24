SMI Advisory Services LLC Sells 740 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SMI Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. 1,103,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.