Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

